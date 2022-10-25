On alert for rain and a few storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our alert day continues for a few thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall. Drivers should be especially cautious in the first hour of rainfall, as roads may become very slick during that time due to fallen leaves and dirt on the road surfaces. Showers and storms on Tuesday afternoon and evening will allow cooler air to plunge into the Tri-State for Wednesday. Winds will shift to the northwest and temperatures will fall into the 40s by Wednesday morning. Sunshine should return by the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 60s. Thursday morning will bring the coldest temps of the week with lows in the upper 30s. Mainly sunny with highs in the mid 60s on Thursday afternoon. We will finish out the week with sunny skies on Friday and a high of 68. More showers possible by Sunday into the first part of next week.

