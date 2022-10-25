Birthday Club
Alert Day for windy conditions and PM storms

Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day WFIE.(WFIE)
By Arden Gregory
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert today for windy conditions and a chance of thunderstorms.

A few showers are possible through the first half of the day, but most of the rain will hold off until this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will move through our region this afternoon and evening. The rain will most likely move into the southwest corner of the Tri-State around 1 or 2 PM and push out of the northeast corner of the Tri-State between 6 and 8 PM.

There is a Marginal Risk of severe weather for most locations along and south of I-64. That is a level one out of five on the risk scale, which means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The primary concern is that these storms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

There is also a Wind Advisory in effect from 9 AM until 7 PM today, so it will be windy even when it is not storming with winds from the south-southeast at around 10 to 20 mph and 35 to 40 mph gusts.

A few scattered showers may linger overnight and into very early Wednesday morning, then the clouds and any chance of rain will gradually clear throughout the day Wednesday.

In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up 0.5-1″ of much-needed rain from this system. Some isolated higher totals are possible if you get caught in heavy rain from a thunderstorm. This will be our first significant rainfall in five weeks! However, we are currently running more than 2.5″ short on rainfall, so while this rain will help, it will not be enough to completely eliminate the current drought conditions.

This rain also comes with a cooldown. Temperatures will be rather mild today, starting out in the 60s this morning, and climbing into the low to mid 70s. Our wind direction will shift overnight, and cooler air will be flowing in from the north on Wednesday. That will drop our high temperatures into the lower 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s from the end of this week through Halloween. There is another chance of rain Sunday that may linger into Monday morning.

