2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested for child neglect, after police say she left two young children alone.

Police say a driver found a six-year-old and a two-year-old walking alone down Riverside Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The man got the children off the road and called 911. Police say the older child told them her mom wasn’t home when they woke up, so she decided to take her younger sister on a walk to “Nana’s house.”

Police say it’s a nearly 2 mile, 39 mile walk through Evansville.

Officers say they made contact with the grandmother, but she didn’t know where the children’s mother, 26-year-old Riley Jarboe-Dexter was.

Police say she told them Jarboe-Dexter had a drinking problem, and was possibly using narcotics.

Officers say several people tried calling, but couldn’t reach her.

At her home, police say they found a dog in a kennel without access to food and water.

While waiting for animal control, police say Jarboe-Dexter pulled up.

Officers say she told them she left during the night to watch a movie at a friends house, but set up an I-pad to monitor the children. She says she accidentally fell asleep and woke up to several missed calls.

They say she admitted to taking Molly.

