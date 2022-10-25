Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested for child neglect, after police say she left two young children alone.

Police say a driver found a six-year-old and a two-year-old walking alone down Riverside Drive just before 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The man got the children off the road and called 911. Police say the older child told them her mom wasn’t home when they woke up, so she decided to take her younger sister on a walk to “Nana’s house.”

Police say it’s a nearly 2 mile, 39 mile walk through Evansville.

Officers say they made contact with the grandmother, but she didn’t know where the children’s mother, 26-year-old Riley Jarboe-Dexter was.

Police say she told them Jarboe-Dexter had a drinking problem, and was possibly using narcotics.

Officers say several people tried calling, but couldn’t reach her.

At her home, police say they found a dog in a kennel without access to food and water.

While waiting for animal control, police say Jarboe-Dexter pulled up.

Officers say she told them she left during the night to watch a movie at a friends house, but set up an I-pad to monitor the children. She says she accidentally fell asleep and woke up to several missed calls.

They say she admitted to taking Molly.

2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect(WFIE)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
33-year-old William Schwartz
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger

Latest News

Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
2 young children found walking down Riverside Drive, woman arrested for neglect
Fire in Cannelton
Crews fight fire in Cannelton