EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Winter Jam is returning to the Ford Center February 9.

This time it’s hosted by Newsong.

It’s dubbed Christian music’s biggest tour, and headliners are We the Kingdom and Jeremy Camp.

The lineup also includes Andy Mineo, Disciple, Austin French, NewSong, and Anne Wilson.

Admission is $15 at the door.

