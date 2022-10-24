Birthday Club
USI Men’s soccer falls at Lindenwood, despite strong first half defense

By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer fell to Lindenwood University on Sunday, 2-0. The Screaming Eagles fall to 1-11-2, 1-4-0 Summit League, while the Lions improve to 3-8-1, 2-3-0 Summit League. 

Both teams played incredibly well defensively in the first half to go into the locker rooms scoreless. Lindenwood out shot USI 12-6 in the first half, but it was a slim 3-2 advantage for the Lions in shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper Alec Meissner (St. Charles, Missouri) kept the Eagles knotted up by making three saves after facing the 12 Lindenwood shots. 

Things got tough for USI coming out for the second half. In the 49th minute, freshman Will Kirchhofer (Fishers, Indiana) was sent off after receiving his second yellow card on the afternoon, putting the Eagles down to just 10 men. With the advantage the Lions were able to take the lead at the 55:23 mark off a goal from Caleb Soots. Lindenwood would double the lead just a minute and 15 seconds later when Anis Smajlovic put a ball into the back of the net. While both teams stayed aggressive, the Lions were able to hold off the USI attack and keep their two-goal lead to the end even with Dino Mahmmutovic being given a straight red card after a challenge on Damian McGregor-Wickham (Toronto, Canada). 

Lindenwood would finish the match outshooting USI 18-9 and having a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal. The Eagles had nine different players finish with a shot while McGregor-Wickham, Ryan Nevins (St. Peters, Missouri), Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri), and Mical Hardtman (Hamilton Parrish, Bermuda) finished with a shot on goal each. Meissner finished the match with four saves on 18 shots faced. 

UP NEXT FOR USI

The Eagles return home for the first of their final two home matches on Wednesday, October 26, when they play host to Western Illinois University at Strassweg Field with kickoff set for 7pm. 

The Leathernecks come into the match with a 2-6-6, 2-1-2 Summit League, record after defeating St. Thomas University on Saturday, 1-0. Western Illinois is led by Muazu Sagir and Kyle Owen who each have three goals apiece while Sagir also leads the team in assists with four. Alex Flowers has started every game for the Leathernecks this season, allowing 18 goals and making 56 saves on 182 shots faced. 

The match between USI and Western Illinois can also be seen on ESPN+.

