EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street.

Those two people were treated on scene.

Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did not survive.

Officers say the owner of the dog will be cited.

