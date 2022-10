MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi has wrecked in McLean County, near the Daviess County line on Monday.

According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd.

Officials say the road will be shut down for 4 hours because of a broken power pole.

No injuries have been reported officials say.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.