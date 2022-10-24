TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue.

According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up.

They are asking for people to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Property damage crash at State Road 57 and Foundation Ave. involving a semi tractor-trailer, the roadway is closed for clean up, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/LqIz10iEC2 — Vanderburgh Sheriff (@VandSheriff) October 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.