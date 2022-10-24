Birthday Club
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a property damage crash on State Road 57 and Foundation Avenue.

According to a social media post, a semi has flipped over on its side.

Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say the roadway is closed for clean up.

They are asking for people to avoid the area.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

33-year-old William Schwartz
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes intersection of W. 2nd St and Carter Rd. in Owensboro
