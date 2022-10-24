Birthday Club
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes intersection of W. 2nd St and Carter Rd. in Owensboro

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The intersection of West 2nd Street and Carter Road is closed due to a crash, according to Owensboro Police Department.

According to a social media post, that intersection is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

They are asking people to please avoid the area.

OPD officers are currently on scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.

