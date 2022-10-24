Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 10

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for week 10.

Liam Stone, QB, North Posey: Stone ran the ball 28 times for 111 yards, completed 3 of 5 passes for 32 yards, and had four touchdowns in the Vikings’ 41-27 win over Forest Park in the first round of sectionals.

Trajdon Davis, QB, Henderson County: Davis completed 3 of 9 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns while also contributing nine carries for 91 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Colonels’ 43-7 win over McCracken County.

Clay Conner, QB, Boonville: For the Pioneers, Conner pieced together three completions for 84 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also contributing 18 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also grabbed an interception, which he returned 70 yards for a touchdown, and had five tackles.

Heritage Hills Defense: Everything was working for the Patriots in their 32-0 shutout win over Madison. Their defense held the Cubs to 98 yards of total offense. Plus, they forced two interceptions. Camden Schipp had a pick-6, while Jesse Weatherholt had the other pick. The defense also got two sacks.

