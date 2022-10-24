Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Survey: Chick-fil-A is Gen Z’s favorite restaurant

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of...
A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.(Source: CNN/KTAB)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Teenagers across the country love Chick-fil-A, calling it their favorite restaurant chain in a recent survey.

A recent Piper Sandler survey ranked Chick-fil-A as Gen Z’s top restaurant, with 15% of respondents listing it as their favorite choice.

Starbucks came in second at 12% of teens, followed by Chipotle at 7% and McDonald’s at 6%.

Chick-fil-A had 2,730 outlets and hit nearly $16 billion in sales in 2021, according to food industry research firm Technomic.

The company hasn’t won everybody over, though. Its support for anti-LGBTQ organizations and opposition to same-sex marriage have been at the center of political debates and calls for boycotts.

The survey polled 14,500 teens in 47 states. Their average age was just under 16 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
33-year-old William Schwartz
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car

Latest News

One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Jury selection begins in Trump Organization tax fraud trial
Lawrenceville Illinois Police searching for missing man possibly in danger
Lawrenceville Illinois Police searching for missing man possibly in danger
Carmi-White county takes on Sunrise School Spirit