Road closure planned for SR 58 near Lynnville

(KFVS)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says a road closure is planned for State Road 58.

According to a press release, that closure will begin on November 1 near Lynnville.

Officials say the closure will allow for crews to do a pipe replacement.

They say the replacement is expected to take a day to finish, depending on the weather.

According to a release, the official detour for the closure is State Road 61 to I-64 to State Road 161.

