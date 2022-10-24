Road closure planned for SR 58 near Lynnville

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says a road closure is planned for State Road 58.

According to a press release, that closure will begin on November 1 near Lynnville.

Officials say the closure will allow for crews to do a pipe replacement.

They say the replacement is expected to take a day to finish, depending on the weather.

According to a release, the official detour for the closure is State Road 61 to I-64 to State Road 161.

