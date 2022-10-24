One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks one week since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville.

Fire officials say they are planning on giving an update on the investigation Monday afternoon.

This comes as new drone footage was released of the large fire, from Vanderburgh County EMA.

Officials say they use the drone in the field with a handheld screen to keep fires like the one on Morton Ave. contained.

On the morning of the fire, they say they set up at a distance from the warehouse and started flying. The goal is to show where the fire is the most serious, and where firefighters need to start working.

Officials say by showing the entire scene, they also know where it’s safe to be.

With a fire this large, Cliff Weaver with EMA says they need drones. Even ten years ago, they would have been stuck on the ground describing the scene and planning based on verbal commands.

“This is just new technology, and I anticipate in the near future, pretty much every fire truck or police car will have one,” Weaver said.

He says the drones also help with damage assessment.

This drone was one of many that helped survey Hopkins County after the December 10 tornadoes.

