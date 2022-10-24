Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday marks one week since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville.

Fire officials say they are planning on giving an update on the investigation Monday afternoon.

This comes as new drone footage was released of the large fire, from Vanderburgh County EMA.

Officials say they use the drone in the field with a handheld screen to keep fires like the one on Morton Ave. contained.

On the morning of the fire, they say they set up at a distance from the warehouse and started flying. The goal is to show where the fire is the most serious, and where firefighters need to start working.

Officials say by showing the entire scene, they also know where it’s safe to be.

With a fire this large, Cliff Weaver with EMA says they need drones. Even ten years ago, they would have been stuck on the ground describing the scene and planning based on verbal commands.

“This is just new technology, and I anticipate in the near future, pretty much every fire truck or police car will have one,” Weaver said.

He says the drones also help with damage assessment.

This drone was one of many that helped survey Hopkins County after the December 10 tornadoes.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
33-year-old William Schwartz
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car

Latest News

Lawrenceville Illinois Police searching for missing man possibly in danger
Lawrenceville Illinois Police searching for missing man possibly in danger
Carmi-White county takes on Sunrise School Spirit
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Lawrenceville Illinois Police searching for missing man possibly in danger
Lawrenceville Illinois Police searching for missing man possibly in danger