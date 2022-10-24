Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Oct. 24, 2022
(WFIE) - It’s been one week since the massive Morton Avenue warehouse fire in Evansville.
We’re expecting to get an update from fire officials Monday afternoon.
Kentucky State Police say a fiery crash left a teen dead in Muhlenberg County.
Authorities say it happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro.
The Posey County Courthouse is home to a new historical marker.
It’s in honor of four black men who were lynched after being accused of raping a woman.
The men were never convicted of the crime.
A federal appeals court places a temporary hold on President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program.
