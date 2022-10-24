Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

LIVE: Merrick Garland, other Justice Dept. leaders, to hold press conference

Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will discuss a national security issue on Monday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Attorney General Merrick Garland and other Department of Justice leaders will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss a national security matter.

According to media reports, they will be discussing ”alleged criminal activity by a nation-state actor in the U.S.”

The Department of Justice didn’t clarify the matter in its brief statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old William Schwartz
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law begins
Adam Montgomery, with defense attorneys Caroline Smith, far left, and Paige Pihl-Buckley...
Father arrested in case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi accident on SR 57 closes roadway
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak, UK’s next PM, faces major economic problems
FILE PHOTO - Tennessee officials said a black bear injured a man vacationing in a cabin.
Black bear breaks into cabin, injures vacationing man, wildlife officials say