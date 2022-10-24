Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!(Source: McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old William Schwartz
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
One week later, officials set to give update on Morton Ave. warehouse fire
Reward offered for information on Morton Ave. warehouse fire

Latest News

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Prosecutor: Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites
The scene near the St. Louis school where a fatal shooting occurred on Monday.
2 killed in shooting at high school in Missouri; suspect dead
FILE - Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was...
Mom says she hopes toddler alive as police search for body