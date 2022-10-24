Madisonville police: Ky. man arrested after police chase ends in crash

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he led them on a chase.

According to a press release, police saw a driver traveling north on Caroline Street fail to stop at a stop sign, and begin to drive on East Broadway.

That driver was later identified as Tyler Bivens.

Police say as the vehicle passed them, it sped up. Officers then began to try and pull Bivens over.

According to a press release, Bivens continued speeding, turning on Hipple Street.

Officials say Bivens drove through another stop sign at the Hall and Park Avenue intersection.

After reaching Kentucky Avenue, they say Bivens began driving the wrong way on a one way street.

Police say Bivens then turned around going back through another stop sign at the Hall and Park intersection. Bivens’ lost control of his vehicle causing him to crash into a brick retaining wall.

According to a release, the wall and a mailbox were damaged.

Officers say they searched Bivens’ vehicle and found marijuana and a digital scale.

Bivens was arrested and taken to Baptist Health, where he was read implied consent and refused the blood and urine test. He is facing the following charges:

Operating motor vehicle under the influence

Driving DUI suspended license

Criminal mischief

Failure to produce insurance card

