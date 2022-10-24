Birthday Club
Lawrenceville Illinois Police searching for missing man possibly in danger

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WFIE) - Lawrenceville, Illinois police say one man is missing and they believe he’s in danger.

Police say 33-year-old Floyd Wheeler was last seen around 2 p.m. Friday.

They say he’s about 5′10″ and 150 pounds. Wheeler has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Officials say he was last seen wearing a baseball cap, army green hoodie, jeans and work boots.

Due to a condition he has, police believe Wheeler is in danger.

They say he has tattoos of Fido, a cross and a camo hatchet man.

Anyone with any information about Wheeler’s whereabouts should call police.

