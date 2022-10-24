KSP makes arrest after crash on I-24 hospitalizes two people, officials investigating

CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash that they say happened Sunday evening on I-24.

According to a press release, a woman was driving westbound on I-24 in a construction zone when another driver approached her car at a high rate of speed.

Officers say that man was identified as Israel Sanchez.

Officials say Sanchez hit the women’s car causing both of their vehicles to go off the roadway. The woman was able to regain control of her vehicle and exited the interstate to call for help.

According to a release, when troopers arrived on scene they found Sanchez’s vehicle off the roadway and unoccupied. They searched the area and Sanchez was found.

Officials say they arrested Sanchez and charged him with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol

Leaving the scene of an accident

No operators license

According to a press release, both the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.