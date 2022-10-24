Birthday Club
Jury deliberations begin in Robert Garner trial

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial of Robert Garner began its sixth day in court on Monday with jury deliberation.

Robert Garner is is on trial for the death of 21-year-old Cody Glover, whom authorities say was in Garner’s car with him while Garner was driving drunk back in 2017.

Witnesses say they came up on the crash where the car had driven into a lake.

Garner came out of the crash alive, but Glover was put on a stretcher after the crash and taken to a hospital where he later died.

According to doctors, Glover’s cause of death was from drowning.

After many delays, the trial for the murder of Cody Glover began October 17 against Robert Garner.

After 4 days in court, both sides gave their closing arguments on October 20.

The case was handed off to the jury just before noon on Monday where they are deliberating what the verdict will be.

Mitch Carter is waiting in court and will have more to report tonight on 14 News.

