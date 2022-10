OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Movie star Johnny Depp made a visit to his hometown of Owensboro.

He was spotted in a neighborhood over the weekend.

Depp stopped to take a few pictures with some people, but asked to keep it quiet until he left.

It’s well known that Depp is from Owensboro, and still has family there, who we are told he was visiting.

Johnny Depp in Owensboro (Anonymous)

