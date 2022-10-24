INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for I-69 for bridge work

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Lane restrictions are being planned for I-69 as officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation say crews will be doing bridge work.

According to a press release, those restrictions are set to begin Monday, October 31.

Officials with INDOT say these restrictions will allow crews to do maintenance on highway bridges.

They say work will happen on two sets of bridges. These bridges are located over Indiana Southern Railroad tracks as well as Bluegrass Creek.

Bridge work is expected to be completed by January, depending on the weather.

INDOT is asking for drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

