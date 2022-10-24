Honor Flight to carry veterans to Washington, D.C.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday, Honor Flight 13 will carry dozens of veterans to Washington, D.C.

To help them be welcomed back upon their arrival, officials with the Honor Flight require is asking community’s help.

From 13 different Tri-State counties, Flight 13 will carry 86 veterans. Many of the veterans have never been given a welcome-home celebration.

The director of media, Diane Shaw, wants the airport to be crowded with people.

“We want this airport to be packed, to give theses veterans an unbelievable welcome home experience that they won’t forget,” says Shaw. “Many of them never received their welcome home, because when they came back from service, they either went to work, got married or started working in the field. So many of them just didn’t get that and we want to change that for them.”

Organizers say the plane is set to land at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

