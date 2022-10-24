Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Deadline for mail in absentee ballots approaching

(NBC12)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline for mail in absentee ballots is almost here.

Officials say the deadline to request your ballot in Kentucky is Tuesday, October 25.

For people living in Indiana, that deadline is Thursday, October 27, while those in Illinois have until Thursday, November 3.

In all three states, mail in absentee ballots must be received by polling locations no later than 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, which is Election Day.

You can also bring those ballots to courthouses in person.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old William Schwartz
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Decision to remove Julie Hawes Gordan as family court judge upheld
Officials say a Washington state woman was attacked by a female black bear with cubs. The adult...
Woman attacked by mother black bear in her driveway

Latest News

Road closure planned for SR 58 near Lynnville
INDOT: Lane restrictions planned for I-69 for bridge work
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi accident on SR 57 closes roadway
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi flip on SR 57 closes roadway
OPD investigating after person hit by car at W. 2nd St and Carter Rd. intersection
OPD investigating after person hit by car at W. 2nd St and Carter Rd. intersection