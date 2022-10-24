Deadline for mail in absentee ballots approaching

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline for mail in absentee ballots is almost here.

Officials say the deadline to request your ballot in Kentucky is Tuesday, October 25.

For people living in Indiana, that deadline is Thursday, October 27, while those in Illinois have until Thursday, November 3.

In all three states, mail in absentee ballots must be received by polling locations no later than 6 p.m. on Nov. 8, which is Election Day.

You can also bring those ballots to courthouses in person.

