Carmi-White county takes on Sunrise School Spirit

CARMI, Ill. (WFIE) - The Bulldogs are back for the third time, and are ready to win it all this year.

We last visited Carmi-White high school in 2017 where they collected 34,934 pounds of food.

That was also the morning where Carmi had a power outage, and we spent half of that morning with those students in a dark gym. But they made the most out of it.

Our 14 News team caught up with some of the seniors leading the charge this year, and they say they’re excited to show off their school pride once again.

“With our school, feel like we are very competitive, so I feel like it should be pretty easy for us I guess,” senior Luci Stubblefield said. “And I feel like when we are all in a group and all crazy, everyone loosens up and shows their school spirit.”

Currently, the leaderboard shows Hopkins County Central leading the pack with 14,970 pounds of food. Princeton close behind.

Find out if the Bulldogs come out on top during our Sunrise show Friday.

