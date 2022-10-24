Birthday Club
Boaters warned to stay safe this fall

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials are warning boaters to stay safe in the water during this fall season.

In a joint press conference, the Princeton Fire Department and the Coast Guard Auxiliary spoke about boating safety.

One of the items they said everyone needs to have in the water is life jackets.

Officials also said having an engine cutoff switch onboard is vital if someone falls off the boat.

Before entering the water, boaters are being urged by coast guard officials to consider their safety.

“Think of the safety, before they go out into the field,” says Larry Pointer, USCG Auxiliary. “Think of everything they can, and they need to be aware of the possibility of the sport they’re doing.”

