On alert for showers and storms Tuesday

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -With only .06″ of rain recorded for the entire month to date, the Tri-State is in need of soaking rainfall.   A storm system approaching from the plains will spread beneficial rain over the entire region on Tuesday.  A few thunderstorms are possible, along with locally heavy rainfall.  We are on alert for a few stronger thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and evening.  Rain should taper off by Wednesday, with most areas expected to receive at least a half to one inch of rainfall.   Temperatures will settle back to normal levels as the rain arrives on Tuesday.  Mainly dry Thursday and Friday with more rain possible over the weekend.  Daily highs will stay in the middle 60s and lows will drop back into the middle 40s.

