Warm and breezy Monday, rain likely Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our stretch of unseasonably warm weather continued today with highs in the low 80s. Our temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to near 60° by early Monday morning under partly cloudy skies. That is a very mild night for late October, about 15° warmer than average!

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Monday, and it will be another warm and breezy day. Winds from the south at around 8 to 16 mph with gusts around 20 to 25 mph will help push our temperatures into the upper 70s to low 80s again Monday afternoon!

Our skies will turn mostly cloudy, and a few showers are possible Monday night, although most of us will stay dry until Tuesday morning. Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day Tuesday as a cold front pushes through our region. Some heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening, but the threat of severe weather will be focused to our south. That rain will then gradually taper off Tuesday night. A stray shower may linger into early Wednesday morning, but our skies will turn mostly sunny again by Wednesday afternoon.

In total, most of the Tri-State will pick up around an inch of much-needed rain from this system, but some isolated higher totals are possible if you get caught under a thunderstorm. We are currently running a rainfall deficit of more than two inches compared to normal, so this will not completely eradicate the drier-than-average conditions, but it will certainly help!

In addition to bringing us some rain, that cold front will change our wind direction, putting a stop to this flow of warm air from the south that has pushed our temperatures into the 80s this weekend, and pulling cooler air down from the north instead. As a result, we will drop about 10° each day through the first half of this week, topping out in the low 80s Monday, low 70s Tuesday, then low 60s Wednesday. Our high temperatures will then be in the 60s with lows in the 40s for the rest of the week, which is right where our temperatures should be this time of year!

