Princeton, Jasper, & Reitz all advance to IHSAA Cross Country State Finals

BROWN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day, for three SW Indiana cross country teams, up at Brown County, Saturday. The Jasper and Reitz boys teams, along with the Princeton girls squad, all placed in the top 6 of their respective meets, to advance to the IHSAA state finals, next weekend.

In the boys meet, Jasper placed 5th, while Reitz claimed the 6th and final team spot, to advance out of semistate. Meanwhile, in the girls meet, Princeton finished in 5th place, to earn its spot, in the cross country state championships.

There were also some individual runners, who finished on the top 10 list of runners competing without teams, who will be headed to state next weekend, as well.

The list of teams and individuals advancing to state, is below.

--IHSAA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY BROWN CO. SEMISTATE - TOP SIX TEAMS--

1. Columbus North 58

2. Bloomington South 110

3. Floyd Central 140

4. Northview 143

5. Princeton 168

6. Corydon Central 171

--IHSAA GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY BROWN CO. SEMISTATE - TOP INDIVIDUALS--

1. Julia Kiesler, Columbus North 17:17.3

2. Lily Baker, Columbus North 17:53.4

3. Heidi Meade, Princeton 18:02.7

4. Kaitlyn Stewart, Floyd Central 18:03.8

5. Lily Myers, Bloomington South 18:22.5

6. Haley Meade, Princeton 18:38.8

8. Xavery Weisman, Pike Central 18:44.5******

13. Emma Gresham, Boonville 19:01.9******

16. Ally Wigand, Jasper 19:09.7******

21. Kaden Leverenz, Signature 19:19.1******

******Denotes advances to state as individual without a team.

--IHSAA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY BROWN CO. SEMISTATE - TOP SIX TEAMS--

1. Columbus North 55

2. Floyd Central 117

3. Bloomington South 127

4. Bloomington North 131

5. Jasper 208

6. Reitz 223

--IHSAA BOYS CROSS COUNTRY BROWN CO. SEMISTATE - TOP INDIVIDUALS--

1. Aidan Lord, New Albany 15:21.1

2. Ryan Rheam, Bloomington South 15:27.2

3. Will Russell, Columbus North 15:36.9

4. Clay Guthrie, Columbus North 15:41.3

5. Jaryn Weinel, Jasper 15:41.6

11. Jackson Nolan, Reitz 15:56.6

13. Sawyer Mossberger, Reitz 15:58.9

25. Alex Spindler, Gibson So. 16:31.2******

*****Denotes advances to state as individual without a team.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.