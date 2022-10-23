Birthday Club
Jasper police: Man facing charges after strangling woman

33-year-old William Schwartz(Jasper Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing charges after officials with Jasper Police Department say he battered and strangled a woman.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 1300 block of Dewey Street on Saturday in reference to a dispute.

Officials say when police arrived they determined 33-year-old William Schwartz battered and strangled a woman.

Schwartz was arrested and booked into the Dubois County Security Center. He is charged with domestic battery and strangulation.

