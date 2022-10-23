Henderson Police Department hosts ‘Backstage Pass’ event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - On Saturday, the Henderson Police Department took children and parents behind the scenes to get a glimpse at what being a police officer means. Officers say the event is intended to leave a lasting impact on the children and their perception of police.

“This is mainly geared towards kids because that’s the age group we want to grow up and understand that the police are your friend,” HPD Lt. Stuart O’Nan. “Police want to help you, and you know we’re not just out here for quotas and stuff like that.”

O’Nan planned the HPD “Backstage Pass” event. He says the event idea came up after he had a positive interaction with a Henderson man and his child. O’Nan says the man thanked him for answering his child’s questions and for being so kind.

Soon after the interaction, O’Nan says he invited the father and child to tour the station, which inspired the idea to provide a behind-the-scenes look at what police do through a community event.

“We’re mainly wanting to do something like this for transparency so people can see that we’re here to help them, the type of tools and stuff that,” O’Nan said.

A few of the people we spoke with that attended the event say they learned about it through social media.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.