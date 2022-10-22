Birthday Club
Vanderburgh County’s first black woman elected into office honored Friday

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Black woman elected in Vanderburgh County received the state’s highest honor Friday.

Estella Moss was elected County Recorder in 1976. She later served the county as part of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Human Relations Commission.

14 News Photojournalist Brian Cissell was there to capture the moment she received the award from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Moss also went on to reflect on her journey to becoming county recorder.

“I am so thankful that I fought in politics,” says Moss. “Someone would say, ‘Why don’t you run?’ and after it had been there awhile I just went in there and say, ‘What’s going on why can’t we run?’”

