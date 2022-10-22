Vanderburgh County’s first black woman elected into office honored Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first Black woman elected in Vanderburgh County received the state’s highest honor Friday.

Estella Moss was elected County Recorder in 1976. She later served the county as part of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Human Relations Commission.

14 News Photojournalist Brian Cissell was there to capture the moment she received the award from Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

Moss also went on to reflect on her journey to becoming county recorder.

“I am so thankful that I fought in politics,” says Moss. “Someone would say, ‘Why don’t you run?’ and after it had been there awhile I just went in there and say, ‘What’s going on why can’t we run?’”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.