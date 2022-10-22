Unseasonably warm through Monday, rain likely Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After our first freeze of the season earlier this week, our temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon! This warm-up will last a couple more days, then a cool-down and some much-need rain return to the forecast!

Our temperatures will fall back through the 70s this evening, then through the 60s overnight, bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s by early Sunday morning under partly cloudy skies. That is about 15° warmer than average for this time of year!

Although there will be a few passing clouds, Sunday looks mostly sunny. It will also remain unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s once again thanks to a warm breeze blowing in from the south at around 9 to 18 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

Our skies will turn partly cloudy again Sunday night into Monday, but that warm breeze from the south will keep our low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° Monday morning and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s Monday afternoon!

Rain is possible starting Monday night and continuing on and off throughout the day Tuesday as a cold front pushes through our region. Some of that rain may linger into Wednesday as well but will taper off to the east by Wednesday night.

Right now, it looks like the best chance of any severe weather will stay south of the Tri-State, but we will let you know if that changes over the next few days. Most of the Tri-State will probably pick up 1 to 1.5 inches of much-needed rain from this system with higher totals to the west and lower totals to the east.

The cold front bringing us that rain will also have an impact on our temperatures. Highs will drop back into the low 70s Tuesday as the cold front and the bulk of the rain move through, then we will see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s for the rest of the week, which is where our temperatures should be this time of year.

