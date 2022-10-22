Birthday Club
The Promenade in Evansville is getting a new addition

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walls are up for the latest inclusion to The Promenade in Evansville.

Louis Pointe is under construction at the corner of Oak Grove and Burkhardt Road. Five of the eight occupants have been announced. Eyemart Express, Heritage Federal, HOTWORX, Nothing Bundt Cakes and StretchLab will move in once construction is complete.

Hotworx and Nothing Bundt Cakes have already filed for interior build outs with the Area Plan Commission.

Fulkerson Development hasn’t announced a date when Louis Pointe is expected to be finished.

