Owensboro church helping people warm up for winter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro Church is also making a heartwarming effort ahead of the winter cold.

Bellevue Baptist is collecting winter clothing items to be donated to Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims.

Blankets, Coats, Gloves and Sock Hats - either new or gently used - can be dropped off at the Church Monday through Thursday 8:30 to 4:30, Fridays until Noon, or on Sunday mornings.

Senior Pastor Dr. Greg Faulls says there is one message Bellevue want to send with the drive.

“We just want people in Eastern Kentucky to know our folks in Owensboro Kentucky love them, are praying for them, and want the best for them.”

Bellevue Baptist is located at 4950 State Road 56.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.