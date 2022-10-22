KSP investigating deadly crash in Muhlenberg Co.

DRAKESBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County.

According to Kentucky State Police, state troopers were asked to assist the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office with a wreck that happened on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro.

KSP officials say 19-year-old Austin Landrum of Rockport was traveling eastbound when he lost control of his SUV and drove off the westbound shoulder, which resulted in the vehicle to overturn.

State troopers say 18-year-old Levi Ruggles of Bremen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died on scene. According to a press release, the wreck caused a fire inside the SUV and created “substantial property damage” to the immediate and surrounding areas near the TVA Paradise Fossil Plant.

The investigation remains ongoing.

