Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away.

It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper.

Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of several injuries.

