Police: Huntingburg man arrested for hitting woman with his car
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper police say a Huntingburg man struck a woman with his car, dragged her and drove away.
It happened Friday morning in the 1000 block of Wernsing Road in Jasper.
Officers later found 24-year-old Cameron Hall and arrested him on charges of leaving the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of several injuries.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.