Henderson County Public Library holds ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for their new expansion and renovation.

The work finished in January of 2021, but COVID-19 kept any ceremony from happening.

Activities will include scavenger hunts, a VR station, Daniel the Balloon guy, storybook characters available for photos, and more.

The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

