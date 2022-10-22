Henderson County Public Library holds ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Public Library will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for their new expansion and renovation.
The work finished in January of 2021, but COVID-19 kept any ceremony from happening.
Activities will include scavenger hunts, a VR station, Daniel the Balloon guy, storybook characters available for photos, and more.
The event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
