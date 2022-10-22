Dispatch: Driver extracted from car wrapped around tree in Henderson

HENDESON, Ky. (WFIE) - A car crash has led to a driver having to be extracted from the vehicle in Henderson.

Dispatch confirms it happened on US 41 near the Webster Co. line where a car wrapped around a tree and the driver had to be extracted.

Both lanes of traffic have been shut down.

Officials say the injuries are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.