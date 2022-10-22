Birthday Club
Cemetery headstones vandalized in Muhlenberg Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Muhlenberg County, Greenville police are looking for the people responsible for damaging some headstones at an old cemetery.

It happened recently at the Old Greenville cemetery. Officers say several headstones were damaged.

Police are hoping the public might have information on who is responsible.

If you know any information about the vandalism, call police or Muhlenberg Central Dispatch.

