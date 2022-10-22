Campers at Burdette Park dealing with burn ban

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners announced the county is under a burn ban.

That makes Vanderburgh the 14th county in the Tri-State to be placed under a burn ban, due to dry conditions.

No open flames are allowed in the county until further notice, impacting the weekend plans for campers at Burdette Park.

Burdette Park’s Director Zach Wathen says the timing isn’t great, but he supports the decision.

“This a time where a lot of people take vacations, they spend a lot of time with loved ones, and camping is an age old thing,” Wathen said.

He says they post signs about the burn ban on camper’s doors, around the park, on their Facebook page and let campers know about the ban when they check in.

“It’s something in parks and recreation that you know it’s possible and we deal with it every now and then but it’s not something that happens every day,” Wathen said.

The dry conditions have built up over several weeks, and although Friday was the first official day for a burn ban in the county, Burdette Park snuffed out all fires last week.

“We’ve been enforcing it ever since last Thursday, just to make sure we’re safe. It’s a little different when you’re in a park versus just at your house or something. There’s just so much here that’s at risk in this dry weather,” Wathen said.

No hot dogs or smores at the campground this weekend, and maybe even longer.

Wathen says that sacrifice of the camping experience isn’t as important as protecting the park.

According to a release from the Board of Commissioners, anyone found in violation of the ban faces a $500 fine.

