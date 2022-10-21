USI holding PrideFest on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The inaugural USI Pridefest kicks off Friday.

The Quad will be lined with local LGBTQ+ organizations and University departments to celebrate.

That’s happening from noon to 4 p.m..

The event is co-hosted by USI Gender and Sexuality Resources and the USI Student Government Association.

Officials will hand out a limited number of USI Screagle Pride shirts.

Click here for more about the event.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.