USI baseball set to host Kent State in CureFA exhibition

Third CureFA game held at Bosse Field
By Tamar Sher
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana baseball program continues its tradition of giving back with its annual West Side Nut Club Cure FA exhibition game this weekend against Kent State.

All ticket proceeds go toward benefiting the fight against Friedreich’s Ataxia.

[Click here for more information on the event]

FA is a degenerative neuro-muscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. USI head coach Tracy Archuleta’s son Sam was diagnosed with FA in 2018.

This will be the third benefit game after hosting Indiana in 2018 and then Notre Dame the following year.

“This year it’s a little bit more special because Sam [Archuleta] is actually at USI now, he is at practice almost every day,” USI senior catcher Lucas McNew said. “Trying to get as many people to the game as possible on Saturday. We hope to pack Bosse Field.”

“We’re just excited for the event and how our community has backed us,” Coach Archuleta said. “Right now we’re at $20,000 we’ve raised, trying to get to $30,000, so ticket sales is big. There will be a tailgate starting at 11:30 a.m., so it’ll be a lot of fun.”

The teams will take Bosse Field on Saturday at 2 p.m.

