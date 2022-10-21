Birthday Club
Two Tri-State food distribution companies announce merger

Newscast recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The merging of two different food distribution companies has been announced.

CRS OneSource And Farm Boy Food Service have joined operations, but President Alan Clark says there will be no layoffs. Clark says the merger will improve the efficiency

of food distribution, like Farm Boy’s Italian and pizza specialty items, while adding Farm Boy’s retail and bottling capabilities. Clark says no matter what customer service

will still be a priority.

“The best people in our areas, which is the people that run the day cares, and the schools, the nursing homes, convenience stores, bowling ally’s, country clubs, the

independent bars and restaurants,” says Clark. “For those people to be able to be serviced easier, better, more efficiently.”

250 people work at the two distributors. The two companies serve approximately 25-hundred customers across Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

