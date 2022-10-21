Two people arrested after apartment burglary in Providence

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people in Providence have been arrested after police say they burglarized an apartment.

47-year-old Ronda R. Hill and 53-year-old Terry Dewayne Powell were found inside an apartment after police say they received a call for people illegally inside an apartment.

Police say both subjects appeared to be under the influence and admitted to having been using meth. Officers say they also admitted to being in the apartment illegally.

Police say they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested and lodged in the Webster County Jail on various drug charges.

