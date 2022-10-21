Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Two people arrested after apartment burglary in Providence

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people in Providence have been arrested after police say they burglarized an apartment.

47-year-old Ronda R. Hill and 53-year-old Terry Dewayne Powell were found inside an apartment after police say they received a call for people illegally inside an apartment.

Police say both subjects appeared to be under the influence and admitted to having been using meth. Officers say they also admitted to being in the apartment illegally.

Police say they also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Both were arrested and lodged in the Webster County Jail on various drug charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Winner of Castle Bands half pot announced
Castle announces half pot winner
Fall Festival Half Pot reaches more than $1.6 million
West Side Nut Club announces half pot winner

Latest News

Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Boil water advisory issued in Ohio Co.
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Evansville
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January
More Evansville students to visit Disney World in January