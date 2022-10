HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say a closure is planned along KY 416 in Henderson County on Monday.

Crews will be replacing a cross drain.

The work zone will be between Jones Brothers Road and the Audubon Parkway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Drivers will not be allowed through.

