Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 10

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

In The Huddle - Week 10

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

Memorial vs. Bosse

Boonville vs. Harrison

Central vs. Reitz

Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern

Owen Valley vs. Mount Vernon

Princeton vs. West Vigo

Washington vs. Pike Central

North Harrison vs. Southridge

Madison vs. Heritage Hills

Forest Park vs. North Posey

Tell City vs. Crawford County

Perry Central vs. Mater Dei

South Spencer vs. Tecumseh

Apollo vs. Daviess County

McLean County vs. Owensboro Catholic

Trigg County vs. Union County

Henderson County vs. McCracken County

Owensboro vs. Grayson County

Hancock County vs. Todd County Central

Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville

Muhlenberg County vs. Graves County

Ohio County vs. Breckinridge County

Webster County vs. Paducah Tilghman

Mount Vernon (Illinois) vs. Mount Carmel

Eldorado vs. Edwards County

Flora vs. Carmi-White County

Click here for updated scores throughout the night

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

