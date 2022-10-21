Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 10

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

[In The Huddle - Week 10]

We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Click here to download the 14 Sports App.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

  • Memorial vs. Bosse
  • Boonville vs. Harrison
  • Central vs. Reitz
  • Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern
  • Owen Valley vs. Mount Vernon
  • Princeton vs. West Vigo
  • Washington vs. Pike Central
  • North Harrison vs. Southridge
  • Madison vs. Heritage Hills
  • Forest Park vs. North Posey
  • Tell City vs. Crawford County
  • Perry Central vs. Mater Dei
  • South Spencer vs. Tecumseh
  • Apollo vs. Daviess County
  • McLean County vs. Owensboro Catholic
  • Trigg County vs. Union County
  • Henderson County vs. McCracken County
  • Owensboro vs. Grayson County
  • Hancock County vs. Todd County Central
  • Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville
  • Muhlenberg County vs. Graves County
  • Ohio County vs. Breckinridge County
  • Webster County vs. Paducah Tilghman
  • Mount Vernon (Illinois) vs. Mount Carmel
  • Eldorado vs. Edwards County
  • Flora vs. Carmi-White County

[Click here for updated scores throughout the night]

You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

