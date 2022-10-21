Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 10
Watch highlights and top plays on 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.
We have more than 25 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.
Click here to download the 14 Sports App.
Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:
- Memorial vs. Bosse
- Boonville vs. Harrison
- Central vs. Reitz
- Vincennes Lincoln vs. Gibson Southern
- Owen Valley vs. Mount Vernon
- Princeton vs. West Vigo
- Washington vs. Pike Central
- North Harrison vs. Southridge
- Madison vs. Heritage Hills
- Forest Park vs. North Posey
- Tell City vs. Crawford County
- Perry Central vs. Mater Dei
- South Spencer vs. Tecumseh
- Apollo vs. Daviess County
- McLean County vs. Owensboro Catholic
- Trigg County vs. Union County
- Henderson County vs. McCracken County
- Owensboro vs. Grayson County
- Hancock County vs. Todd County Central
- Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville
- Muhlenberg County vs. Graves County
- Ohio County vs. Breckinridge County
- Webster County vs. Paducah Tilghman
- Mount Vernon (Illinois) vs. Mount Carmel
- Eldorado vs. Edwards County
- Flora vs. Carmi-White County
You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.
