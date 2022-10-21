Birthday Club
Sunny and warm weekend

Temps running 10 degrees above normal
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged into the mid 70s on Friday with plenty of sun across the Tri-State.  Southwest winds will persist through the weekend, along with the sunshine.  Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top in the lower 80s.  The warm weather will stay around through Monday.  A cold front will swing through the region Tuesday-Wednesday, bringing much-needed rain to the Ohio Valley.  October is currently among the driest on record, with only .06″ of rain recorded for the month.  Temperatures will sink back into the 60s after the rain moves through next week.

