Sunny and warm weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged into the mid 70s on Friday with plenty of sun across the Tri-State. Southwest winds will persist through the weekend, along with the sunshine. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top in the lower 80s. The warm weather will stay around through Monday. A cold front will swing through the region Tuesday-Wednesday, bringing much-needed rain to the Ohio Valley. October is currently among the driest on record, with only .06″ of rain recorded for the month. Temperatures will sink back into the 60s after the rain moves through next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.