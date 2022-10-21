Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Royal Caribbean introduces Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship

NO AUDIO - Royal Caribbean provides a first look at the Icon of the Seas, its newest cruise ship. (Source: Royal Caribbean via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Royal Caribbean International is providing a first look at its newest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas.

The cruise line said the Icon of the Seas will top any trip it has ever done before and provide a perfect family getaway.

The company said some of the cool amenities available on board include the largest water park at sea and seven swimming pools – each one with a different theme.

The ship also will feature more than 40 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

The new room designs can accommodate families in groups of three, four, five and more people.

The Icon of the Seas won’t disembark until January 2024, but people can start booking their trips starting Oct. 25, and loyalty members get early access Oct. 24.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrick County Graphic
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on...
Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Newburgh cupcake bakery closing up shop
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital

Latest News

Jeremy DeBenedictis, President of Alterra Energy, stands in the storage area of shredded...
Industry: Advanced recycling is a solution to plastic crisis
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed 4
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
Police: 2 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify