Owensboro announces ‘Hometown Christmas’ activities

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced Hometown Christmas, a series of holiday activities in downtown Owensboro from November 18 through December 31.

The holiday celebration will kick off with the Smothers Park Christmas Tree lighting ceremony with the Kentucky Youth Chorale on Friday, November 18, followed by the newly expanded Dancing Lights interactive display presented by Big Rivers Electric Corp. and Visit Owensboro.

The following evening will include the return of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade.

Also returning in 2022 is the Energy on Ice outdoor skating rink at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Other events will include the Hot Chocolate Hop, Holiday Photo Night, Friday After 5′s Christmas at the Inn, as well as several productions at the RiverPark Center, Bluegrass Hall of Fame, and Owensboro Convention Center.

“We are excited to expand the Dancing Lights display and to be adding a variety of activities along the riverfront for the Christmas season,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “We saw great success with the 12 Days of Christmas concept last year, and wanted to expand it longer than 4 weeks. We are happy to be able to add even more activities this year, including the Dancing Lights display which will now occur nightly.”

Click here for a complete listing of Hometown Christmas activities.

